MAPS Trading 65.3% Higher This Week (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded 65.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a market capitalization of $72.87 million and $6.21 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000587 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

