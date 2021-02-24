Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRO. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of MRO opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 37.0% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 420,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

