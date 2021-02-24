Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Releases Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

