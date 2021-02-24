Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Up 6.1%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $11.84. 54,990,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 30,095,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

