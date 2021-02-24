Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $28.56

Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.56, but opened at $32.85. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 133,690 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

In other news, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,351,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,137,455. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,274,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Patent Group by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

