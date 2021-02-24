Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.99

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.65, with a volume of 6582707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 521,139 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,925 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

