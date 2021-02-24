Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) PT Raised to $4.75

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ MCHX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,606. The firm has a market cap of $134.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.85. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marchex by 416.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marchex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 98,202 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marchex in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

