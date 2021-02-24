Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Trading 17.5% Higher

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares traded up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.49. 4,292,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 1,839,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $22.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In other news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $29,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
About Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)
Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.
