Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Trading 17.5% Higher

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares traded up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.49. 4,292,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 1,839,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $22.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $29,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marin Software stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.98% of Marin Software worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

