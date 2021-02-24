MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $330,556.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 352,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,267.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,916 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MarineMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MarineMax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MarineMax by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

