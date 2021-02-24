MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.
HZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.
In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $330,556.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 352,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,267.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,916 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
