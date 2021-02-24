MarketPeak (PEAK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. One MarketPeak token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.74 or 0.00490648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00080011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00074024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.81 or 0.00476290 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

