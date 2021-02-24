Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $120.01

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.01 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 144.65 ($1.89). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.88), with a volume of 9,734,101 shares.

MKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 137.47 ($1.80).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.14.

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

