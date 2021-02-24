Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 142.67 ($1.86).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKS. HSBC raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total value of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 145.39 ($1.90) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.15 ($2.39). The stock has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.01.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

