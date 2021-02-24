Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.69. The stock had a trading volume of 156,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,992. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $149.67. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 over the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

