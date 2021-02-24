Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Trading Up 5.3%

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $157.60 and last traded at $157.50. Approximately 5,856,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 2,684,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 297.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.94.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Marriott International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6.9% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

