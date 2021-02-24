Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRVL opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $337,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $473,133.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

