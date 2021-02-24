Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Masimo stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.17. 8,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.85. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

