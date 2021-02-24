Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.39

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.39 and last traded at $114.24, with a volume of 4247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

