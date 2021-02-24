Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.47. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% (implying $2.42-2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.Masonite International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 7.40-8.30 EPS.

NYSE DOOR traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

