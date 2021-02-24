Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Down 44.2% This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 44.2% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $375,602.86 and $54,708.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.81 or 0.03343238 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00024057 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 191% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

