Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s 7th Largest Position

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $229,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after buying an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 359.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after buying an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,912. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $356.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

