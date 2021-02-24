Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $11.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.73. 167,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.92. The firm has a market cap of $359.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

