Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Sets New 12-Month High at $368.77

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $368.77 and last traded at $367.33, with a volume of 464100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $350.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.92. The stock has a market cap of $364.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

