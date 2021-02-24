Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issues Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of MTDR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 140,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,594. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

