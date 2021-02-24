Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.37. 2,860,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,344,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTNB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

The company has a market cap of $273.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,429,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 657,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

