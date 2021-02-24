Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Mattel has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,951.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mattel by 56.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.