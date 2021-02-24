Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 130.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,900 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $297,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Infosys by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,297 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,629,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Infosys by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on INFY. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

