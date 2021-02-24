Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 187.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of HeadHunter Group worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,778,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

HHR opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.86 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

