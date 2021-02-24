Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $18.73 Million Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,725,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Bio-Rad Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIO opened at $594.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.87. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

