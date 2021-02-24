Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 422.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,282,000 after buying an additional 1,011,588 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $148,183,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 71,495.9% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 759,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,565,000 after buying an additional 758,571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 320.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 761,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,897,000 after buying an additional 580,640 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 509,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,677,000 after buying an additional 501,174 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $182.56 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $199.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.47.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.