Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,300 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.84% of Douglas Dynamics worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $325,488.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

