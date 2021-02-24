MAX Exchange Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,216.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $390,787.13 and $76,216.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

