Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $294,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 22.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,007 shares of company stock worth $1,633,156 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

