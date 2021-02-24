McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. McAfee updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

McAfee stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. 60,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,456. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.96.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

