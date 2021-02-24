McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stock Price Up 7.1% on Strong Earnings

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $20.83. Approximately 2,146,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 844,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised McAfee to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $7,068,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

