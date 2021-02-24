McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Reilly Herbert Faulkner III

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 105.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,596 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 3.0% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.73. 12,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,570. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.43. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.