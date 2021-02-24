McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,111 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 28.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 559.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

NYSE MCK opened at $180.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

