McKesson (MCK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

McKesson (NYSE: MCK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $226.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $178.00 to $192.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $231.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – McKesson was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “d” rating.

2/1/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $186.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $180.58 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get McKesson Co alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,776,000 after acquiring an additional 72,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McKesson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,696 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in McKesson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.