McKesson (MCK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

McKesson (NYSE: MCK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $226.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $178.00 to $192.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $231.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2021 – McKesson was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “d” rating.
- 2/1/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $186.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of MCK opened at $180.58 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,776,000 after acquiring an additional 72,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McKesson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,696 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in McKesson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
