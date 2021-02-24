MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 121,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 185,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 53,135 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 591.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 109,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.