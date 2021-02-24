Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.32. 322,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 482,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.