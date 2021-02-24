Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post $32.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.99 million to $33.99 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $19.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $146.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.15 million to $151.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $179.34 million, with estimates ranging from $171.29 million to $187.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFIN stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

