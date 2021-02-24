MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $75,532.10 and $72.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00049219 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

