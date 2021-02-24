MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 751,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,248,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

MEDIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of MediPharm Labs in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MediPharm Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.56.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.