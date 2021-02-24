MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.02

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.02 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 1036976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEG. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital began coverage on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.75 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.76.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.