Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Insider Sells A$6,700,000.00 in Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) insider Vincent English sold 500,000 shares of Megaport stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.40 ($9.57), for a total transaction of A$6,700,000.00 ($4,785,714.29).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$14.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

About Megaport

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

