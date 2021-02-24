Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Insider Sells A$6,700,000.00 in Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) insider Vincent English sold 500,000 shares of Megaport stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.40 ($9.57), for a total transaction of A$6,700,000.00 ($4,785,714.29).
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$14.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.
About Megaport
Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.