Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) shares were down 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 1,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.1556 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. It operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

