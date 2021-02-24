MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Director Frederick W. Driscoll Sells 25,000 Shares

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00.

MEI Pharma stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 639,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,676. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

