Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $145.22

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.22 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.33). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 172.85 ($2.26), with a volume of 7,211,532 shares.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melrose Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 151.38 ($1.98).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.19.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

