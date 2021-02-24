Meme Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Meme has a market capitalization of $33.12 million and $545,757.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meme token can now be bought for about $1,182.71 or 0.02379747 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.62 or 0.00486162 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007640 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00033062 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

