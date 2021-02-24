Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Reaches $0.0354 on Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and $16,282.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

