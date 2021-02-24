Mendel Money Management Grows Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 2.8% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management owned about 0.59% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,071. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59.

